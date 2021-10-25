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666 Ways the Regime Is Telling You the Truth Right To Your Face
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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485 views • October 25, 2021
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Intro vid: Iron Maiden - The Number Of The Beast (Official Video):
https://youtu.be/WxnN05vOuSM

Pfizer Expects $33.5 Billion In Vaccine Revenue In 2021: https://www.forbes.com/sites/aayushipratap/2021/07/28/pfizer-expects-335-billion-in-vaccine-revenue-in-2021/?sh=66df37be217d

COVID used as an excuse to introduce facial recognition to UK schools: https://reclaimthenet.org/covid-used-as-an-excuse-to-introduce-facial-recognition-to-uk-schools/

Victoria’s Dan Andrews: Those without vaccine passports will be excluded from economic and social activities: https://reclaimthenet.org/victorias-dan-andrews-those-without-vaccine-passports-will-be-excluded-from-economic-and-social-activities/

'Six minutes, six days or six weeks' -Biden vows infrastructure deal: https://www.reuters.com/video/watch/idOVEXC20RV

Jen Psaki Calls Those Who Have Been Vaxxed “Marked”: https://www.bitchute.com/video/29vuXfnc2IQx/

Facebook is planning to rebrand the company with a new name: https://www.theverge.com/2021/10/19/22735612/facebook-change-company-name-metaverse

Chinese QR Code Vaccine Passport System: https://twitter.com/songpinganq/status/1429558023748345861
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