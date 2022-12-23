This Didn't Look Like A Democracy

Clapping Seals, War Drums & Big Lies

* Zelensky obsession: mass hysteria comes to DC.

* Behold America’s green-sweatered ‘investment’.

* Clap for him now! If you don’t, you’re opposed to democracy!

* [Bidan]: we’ll be able to take on Nord Stream.

* Sabotage: you weren’t allowed to question the narrative.

* Politicians and press: he’s basically Churchill.

* Lindsey Graham admits what the end goal is: regime change in Russia.

* Bloodthirsty lawmakers salivate over potentially dangerous escalation of war.





What’s Going On Here?

* The more ludicrous the lie they tell you, the fewer questions they can tolerate about it — and less dissent they can put up with.

* The whole edifice might crumble if they allow one person to ask one reasonable question.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-why-all-hysteria-not-clapping-zelenskyy





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 22 December 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6317688886112

