This Didn't Look Like A Democracy

Clapping Seals, War Drums & Big Lies
* Zelensky obsession: mass hysteria comes to DC.
* Behold America’s green-sweatered ‘investment’.
* Clap for him now! If you don’t, you’re opposed to democracy!
* [Bidan]: we’ll be able to take on Nord Stream.
* Sabotage: you weren’t allowed to question the narrative.
* Politicians and press: he’s basically Churchill.
* Lindsey Graham admits what the end goal is: regime change in Russia.
* Bloodthirsty lawmakers salivate over potentially dangerous escalation of war.
What’s Going On Here?
* The more ludicrous the lie they tell you, the fewer questions they can tolerate about it — and less dissent they can put up with.
* The whole edifice might crumble if they allow one person to ask one reasonable question.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-why-all-hysteria-not-clapping-zelenskyy
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 22 December 2022
