Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This Didn't Look Like A Democracy
115 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday |

Clapping Seals, War Drums & Big Lies

* Zelensky obsession: mass hysteria comes to DC.

* Behold America’s green-sweatered ‘investment’.

* Clap for him now! If you don’t, you’re opposed to democracy!

* [Bidan]: we’ll be able to take on Nord Stream.

* Sabotage: you weren’t allowed to question the narrative.

* Politicians and press: he’s basically Churchill.

* Lindsey Graham admits what the end goal is: regime change in Russia.

* Bloodthirsty lawmakers salivate over potentially dangerous escalation of war.


What’s Going On Here?

* The more ludicrous the lie they tell you, the fewer questions they can tolerate about it — and less dissent they can put up with.

* The whole edifice might crumble if they allow one person to ask one reasonable question.


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-why-all-hysteria-not-clapping-zelenskyy


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 22 December 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6317688886112

Keywords
vladimir putincorruptionrussiamatt gaetzpropagandatucker carlsonmoney launderingjoe bidenukrainebig liedictatorshipracketeeringdespotismauthoritarianismkhazariawar machinemoney grabunipartyvolodymyr zelenskycronyismautocracylauren boebertmoney pitwelfare queen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket