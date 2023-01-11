The Battle For Stupidity - Another Documentary Trying To Convince Us That Non-Existent Virus, In Fact Exists

One of so many Stupid-19 documentaries that subliminally pushes a message you HAVE TO receive.

Please share, like, subscribe, and don't forget to set the ring on for much more.





Join me on BRIGHTEON:

Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/Astradyne/

Playlists: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/astradyne/playlists?page=1



