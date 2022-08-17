300 TikTok, ByteDance Workers Have Backgrounds in China’s Propaganda System

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https://gnews.org/post/p19pxb950
08/15/2022 According to Forbes, about 300 people currently working for social media giant TikTok and its Chinese developer bytedance have roots in China’s propaganda industry