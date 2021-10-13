Lawyers & Lawmakers Told Me To Expose Pfizer Through Project Veritas

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10/6/2021 Mellisa Strickler: Lawyers and lawmakers told me to trust Project Veritas and to go with them first, because if I go the route with the lawyers, it’s not going to be enough time since they’re trying to get this vaccine to kids soon. And all we want is for you, Pfizer, to be transparent and honest with us and do the right thing.