Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation (6 March 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on formations of two mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and one territorial defence brigade close to Rassokhovatoye, Kazachya Lopan, and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 25 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, and two motor vehicles.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Russian troops launched strikes on manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade and one tank brigade near Kondrashovka, Kolodeznoye, and Berezovoye (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses were more than 200 troops, two motor vehicles, five field artillery guns, including two Western-made ones and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery station.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian troops hit formations of four mechanised brigades, one unmanned aerial vehicle regiment of the AFU, and one National Guard brigade near Novoolenovka, Aleksandropol, Seversk, Yablonovka, Ivanopolye, Pleshcheyevka, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 230 troops, five armoured fighting vehicles, and two Western-made field artillery guns. Two ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️As a result of active and decisive actions, the Tsentr Group of Forces' units liberated Andreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Russian troops delivered strikes at formations of one mechanised brigade, one jaeger brigade, one unmanned aerial vehicle brigade, one assault regiment of the AFU, and two National Guard brigades near Petrovskoye, Novopavlovka, Krasnoarmeysk, Dimitrov, Mirolyubovka, and Zverevo (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were more than 590 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, two artillery guns, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery station.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defences. Russian troops inflicted fire damage on formations of two mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade, one assault regiment, and one territorial defence brigade close to Shevchenko, Fedorovka, Otradnoye, Vesyoloye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Gulyaipole (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses were up to 155 troops, three motor vehicles, and four field artillery guns, including one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces engaged manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, one coastal defence brigade of the AFU, two territorial defence brigades, and one unit of foreign mercenaries near Krivoy Rog (Dnepropetrovsk region), Rabotino, Pyatikhatki, Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region), Antonovka, and Dneprovskoye (Kherson region).

The AFU losses were more than 70 Ukrainian troops and six motor vehicles.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged the infrastructure of military airfields, one power substation that supported actions of the AFU, depots for unmanned aerial vehicles and their command posts, depots of missile-artillery weapons as well as manpower and hardware clusters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and foreign mercenaries in 154 areas.

▫️Air defence systems shot down four JDAM guided aerial bombs, three U.S.-made HIMARS and Uragan MLRS projectiles as well as 67 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 656 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 45,385 unmanned aerial vehicles, 600 anti-aircraft missile systems, 21,998 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,523 MLRS combat vehicles, 22,299 field artillery guns and mortars, and 32,470 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry