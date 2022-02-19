The Battle of the Swamp is Official, NFSC Will Return the Wealth to the Chinese

During a live broadcast on February 9th, Miles Guo excitedly announced that after seven years of obstruction by the CCP, the UBS case was successfully filed in the London court at last. This meant that the first battle between the NFSC and the swamp is official. Since the establishment of the CCP, UBS was the first overseas bank approved to hold an independent financial license.Miles Guo broke the news that UBS has over $100 trillion USD in deposits and black books, which is equivalent to the wealth of mankind in the past 500 years. Miles Guo said he will soon depart for London to take the swamp and the dark forces to court and to retrieve the $50 trillion USD that the CCP hid overseas. Furthermore, to cut off the money that the CCP tried use to make a comeback, and to return the wealth to the Chinese people. Not only Chinese people will be free from all the mortgage and credit card debts. They will also enjoy the new free education, medical care, and funeral policies.