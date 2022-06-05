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【NFSC 2nd Anniversary】06/04/2022 Mr. Bannon: The efforts of the fellow fighters of the New Federal State of China in the Ukraine rescue operation and New York City have shown the world the image of the new China and the new Chinese. This is the ultimate power of the Whistleblowers’ Movement, and the CCP simply can’t stop it