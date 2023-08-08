Create New Account
Peter Navarro | Indict the Biden Crime Family - Not Donald Trump
Peter Navarro
VISIT HTTP://PETERNAVARRO.SUBSTACK.COM FOR THE TRANSCRIPT
To understand history is to understand just how outrageous the latest indictment of Donald Trump is. Biden’s uber-partisan and ultra-weaponized DOJ asserts Trump committed fraud for using the Electoral Count Act of 1887 to object to a stolen 2020 election. In fact, the Act was created EXACTLY for such purpose.

In the 1886 presidential election, Democrat Sam Tilden won the popular vote against Republican Rutherford Hayes. However, Tilden was one shy of the 185 electoral votes needed to beat Hayes even as evidence surfaced of fraud and intimidation of Republican voters in several key battleground states. Sound familiar?
WATCH THE VIDEO FOR THE WHOLE STORY!

crimedonald trumppeter navarrobidenindicttaking back trumps america

