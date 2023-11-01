Create New Account
Israeli Forces again on their way to Jenin, West Bank
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 21 hours ago

Israeli Forces again on their way to Jenin, West Bank.

Adding how our tax dollars will be spent.... $68.3 billion more

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken appeared before the Senate Appropriations Committee to demand $68.3 billion in additional funding.

The Pentagon press service writes about this.

Of this amount, 10.6 billion should go to help Israel, and 44.4 billion to support Ukraine. Officials also asked for 3.3 billion for US military needs.


Americans must understand that what is happening in Ukraine and Israel affects the national security of the United States, Austin said.




Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

