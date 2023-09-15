Create New Account
Dr. David Martin, Copenhagen, Denmark www.factsmatterconference.com
Frank Priebe
Sep 2, 2023
Dr. David Martin will articulate the implications Of Covid crimes In light of the World Health Organization’s Pandemic Prevention , Preparedness and Response treaty agreement. ￼ Patently Obvious - The 2002 EU Presidency￼ warned of the Covid Crimes.
Keywords
trumpgmofdadustin moskovitzcdcwhopopeheartdenmarkbioweaponfaucicopenhagenevent 201covid-19chapel hillcovid vaccinewarpspeeddr david martincrisper technologyrespiratory systemdustin aaron moskovitzfrank priebepremetated murderralf bariccia cover operation

