RT News - April 17 2025 7AM GMT
86 views • 2 weeks ago

April 17, 2025

rt.com



The Russian army hits a Ukrainian troop position on the frontlines. Amid Kiev's mounting losses, it reforms the notorious neo-Nazi Azov battalion into the Ukrainian National Guard Corps. Vladimir Putin meets with a Russian-Jewish family which was freed from captivity in Gaza. The president thanked the political wing of Hamas for making the release of the hostages possible. The UN Security Council must be reformed to reflect the changing realities of the world. South African foreign minister Ronald Lamola explains the need for his continent to have a seat at the top table of the global body in an exclusive interview to RT.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

newsrussiart
