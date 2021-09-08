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30 Years Ago Dr. Robert Willner on Anthony Fauci: "Fauci is a scoundrel of the worst order"
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141 views • September 08, 2021
Description from Extremely American
September 7, 2021: How can anyone watch this brief video and not draw shocking parallels between Anthony Fauci's nefarious methods today and his methods from 30 years ago (during the AIDS Epidemic)? This interview is a shocking reminder that the "sociopath" label pinned on Anthony Fauci in the 1970's is one that is not only well deserved but one that has stayed with him for his entire career. The brief clip above should compel anyone with serious concerns about Fauci to watch Dr. Robert Willner's full lecture provided below.
September 7, 2021: How can anyone watch this brief video and not draw shocking parallels between Anthony Fauci's nefarious methods today and his methods from 30 years ago (during the AIDS Epidemic)? This interview is a shocking reminder that the "sociopath" label pinned on Anthony Fauci in the 1970's is one that is not only well deserved but one that has stayed with him for his entire career. The brief clip above should compel anyone with serious concerns about Fauci to watch Dr. Robert Willner's full lecture provided below.
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