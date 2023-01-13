Create New Account
The genocidal lies of the WHO & #StopTheShot IMPORTANT! SPREAD! STOP THE FRANKENCLOTSHOT GENOCIDE!
Published 21 hours ago |

All links for the video 'Genocidal Lies Of The WHO & #StopTheShot'.rtf https://drive.google.com/file/d/1h8YPIAwC-jBmgSbyftDiKyPgtE0vFrZO/view?usp=sharing Power-Crazed Biden Administration May Ban Gas Stoves - Activist Post

https://www.activistpost.com/2023/01/power-crazed-biden-administration-may-ban-gas-stoves.html

Case Report: Previously Healthy People Developed Symptoms of Microwave Syndrome after 5G Installed Above Apartment - Activist Post

https://www.activistpost.com/2023/01/case-report-previously-healthy-people-developed-symptoms-of-microwave-syndrome-after-5g-installed-above-apartment.html

WEF: The Swiss Government Will Deploy 5,000 Troops to Provide Security at the Davos Forum - Activist Post

https://www.activistpost.com/2023/01/wef-the-swiss-government-will-deploy-5000-troops-to-provide-security-at-the-davos-forum.html


Shedding Concerns: "It Looks Like the mRNA is Transferring from the Vaccinated to the Unvaccinated"

https://rumble.com/v1ybhtw-shedding-concerns-it-looks-like-the-mrna-is-transferring-from-the-vaccinate.html

Janey on Twitter: "‘It looks like the messenger RNA IS transferring from the vaccinated to the unvaccinated’ ~ Dr Peter McCullough https://t.co/qk4RcjHBZO" / Twitter

https://twitter.com/_Janey_J/status/1598398431667650575

Health of Pure Bloods Threatened by Shedding of mRNA and Spike Protein

https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/health-of-pure-bloods-threatened

‘It looks like the messenger RNA IS transferring from the vaccinated to the unvaccinated’ ~ Dr Peter McCullough : Wallstreetsilver

https://www.reddit.com/r/Wallstreetsilver/comments/zagl23/it_looks_like_the_messenger_rna_is_transferring/

Peter A. McCullough - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_A._McCullough

Doc Tony for Truth on Twitter: "@Ascensionorg continuing to Murder and Maim their employees with the Unsafe and defective C19-SADS Clotshots, if your injured from these whackccines I implore you to litigate the employer that forced it on you!!! https://t.co/t4ZVHdAFoH" / Twitter

https://twitter.com/DocTonyforTrut1/status/1608934360845291520

Andrew Bridgen's vaccine debate claims fact checked - Full Fact

https://fullfact.org/health/andrew-bridgen-vaccine-safety-debate/


SEC documents confirming mRNA "vaccines" are gene therapy:

mrna-20200630

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1682852/000168285220000017/mrna-20200630.htm

bntx-20f_20201231.htm

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1776985/000156459021016723/bntx-20f_20201231.htm


WATCH: Dr. Ryan Cole Apr 21 2022 – 7,500% Increase in Recorded Cases of Cancer Following COVID-19 Vaccines – see the numbers – TWO PLUS TWO EQUALS FOUR

https://twoplustwoequalsfournews.wordpress.com/2022/04/22/watch-dr-ryan-cole-apr-21-2022-7500-increase-in-recorded-cases-of-cancer-following-covid-19-vaccines-see-the-numbers/

Innate immune suppression by SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccinations: The role of G-quadruplexes, exosomes, and MicroRNAs - ScienceDirect

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S027869152200206X

Telegram: Contact @TheHealthForumNZch

https://t.me/TheHealthForumNZch/2841

1653 Athlete Cardiac Arrests or Serious Issues, 1148 of Them Dead, Since COVID Injection - Real Science

https://goodsciencing.com/covid/athletes-suffer-cardiac-arrest-die-after-covid-shot/

'Sudden Deaths' Of Athletes Explodes, Shocking Report Reveals Jaw Dropping Numbers

https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/09/sudden-deaths-of-athletes-explodes-shocking-report-reveals-jaw-dropping-numbers/

#StoptheShots - Twitter Search / Twitter

https://twitter.com/search?q=%23StoptheShots&src=recent_search_click&f=top

Session I of the Second Global COVID Summit - 9:00 AM - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rIba4zXGm8o

Are Vaccines Fueling New Covid Variants? - WSJ

https://www.wsj.com/articles/are-vaccines-fueling-new-covid-variants-xbb-northeast-antibodies-mutation-strain-immune-imprinting-11672483618

InfoWhores: Paul Joseph Watson Says There Is No Evidence Jews Control Anything

http://www.renegadetribune.com/infowhores-paul-joseph-watson-says-no-evidence-jews-control-anything/

New World Order - ZioNazi, NWO Quotes

http://antimatrix.org/Convert/Books/ZioNazi_Quotes/NWO.html#Amschel_Rothschild_last_commandment

Quot;Remember my children, that all the Earth must belong to us, Jews, and that the Gentiles being mere excrements of animals, must possess nothing".

https://doclecture.net/1-53825.html

Dr who promoted COVID-19 vaccine on TV calls for its immediate suspension

https://odysee.com/@unchained:9/dr-who-promoted-covid-vaccine-calls-for-immediates-suspension:3


