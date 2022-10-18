Introduction to Biblical Worldview Education Training

In this video, I introduce the Biblical Worldview of Education training course, Renewing the Mind, from Foundation for American Christian Education. This is the Biblical Methodology of Education that prepared our Founding Fathers to write the first state constitution, the Fundamental Orders of Connecticut, the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.
You may get more information, purchase the book for $40 and sign up for the next Ten Week course for free as long as this incredible offer lasts, at: https://teachinghisstory.com/rtm/
