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DR FAUCI CLAIMING TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WILL A SURPRISE OUTBREAK! 2017
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20 views • July 30, 2021
This clip is Dr Fauci giving a talk in 2017 right after Trump took office in 2017. He foretold of the Covid 19 Pandemic; released after Moderna completed the development of the Covid 19 vaccine. Plandemic series clip
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