100% Correct - Donald Trump is Stupid

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chump thinks he's 100% correct... Nope, not even close to 100% correct. More like Chump was 100% INCORRECT! Because Donald Chump is Stupid!
https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/donald-trump-is-stupid?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
#trump #donaldtrump #trumpisstupid #100percent #correct #incorrect #buzz #2020election #stolenelection #trump24 #chump #donaldchump #maga #maga24 #americafirst #2024election #kag #kag24 #presidenttrump #donaldjtrump #whitehouse #election #biden #kamala #loser