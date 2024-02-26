Brave TV - Feb 22, 2024 - Kelsi Sheren of Brass & Unity - Military Veteran PTSD and Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) in Canada - How to SAVE Our Veterans

"Dr. Dean talk with Kelsi Sheren, a Canadian combat veteran and advocate against the expansion of medical assistance in dying (MAID) in Canada. We discuss the concerning developments in Canada, where MAID is being extended to include vulnerable populations such as the mentally ill, homeless individuals, addicts, and even children as young as 12.

Kelsi sheds light on how this slippery slope has evolved and the implications it has for society. She highlights the financial motivations behind the expansion of MAID and the potential for abuse in the system. Kelsi urges listeners to take action by writing to their MPs, raising awareness, and supporting those who may be struggling with suicidal thoughts. This is a call to action to protect vulnerable individuals and prevent the normalization of assisted suicide.

