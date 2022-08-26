Biden's Clown World #21: Economy, Part4

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First Published August 25, 2022 (updated on 8/26/22 with corrected video cover page.)
'Biden's Clown World' In 3-Minutes. Documenting events via headlines - short reminders of the current status of the nation, 2022.
The Democrats' idiocracy, which is always a 3-ring circus of corruption, incompetence & power lust. The end result is an increasing societal disorder & culture breakdown of misery - aka 'Biden's Clown World'. (Feel free to share with those needing a reminder of the insanity of Biden and the Democrats.)
Snapshot headline evidence of why Democrats do not deserve to be placed into legislative or bureaucracy authority positions whether at the Federal, State & Local levels.
Headlines grabbed from articles from August 24 and prior recent dates in 2022. Music: 21 Beethoven Symphony no. 6 in F major 'Pastoral', Op. 68 - www.musopen.org; Link to Clown World video memes: Front & last meme: https://patriotpost.us/memes/; Desktop wallpapers for background (free to use & share commercially license): https://tinyurl.com/5dxu7emy
Links to all headlines:
https://workdrive.zohoexternal.com/file/jx92z28240e844d9348c38b700cf717f7d03f
https://www.breitbart.com/midterm-election/2022/08/23/poll-gas-prices-economy-crime-dominate-midterm-issues/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/joe-bidens-america-50-employers-expect-job-cuts-next-6-12-months/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/just-how-cooked-official-jobs-data-pwc-finds-more-half-us-companies-are-laying-workers
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/visualizing-major-layoffs-us-corporations
https://thepostmillennial.com/automakers-raise-prices-of-evs-canceling-out-tax-credits-offered-in-democrats-inflation-reduction-act
https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/average-us-household-pays-47-more-electricity-year-ago
https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/soaring-inflation-driving-retired-employees-back-workforce
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/lowes-give-55-million-bonuses-hourly-workers-fight-inflation
https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2022/08/22/oil-expert-warns-energy-prices-will-surge-this-winter/
https://dailycaller.com/2022/08/23/natural-gas-prices-hit-14-year-high-biden-signs-dems-climate-bill/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/target-slumps-amid-growing-inventory-glut-consumer-spending-continues-shrink
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/us-services-sector-collapses-august-us-composite-weaker-europe
https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2022/08/23/new-home-sales-crash-as-recession-grips-housing-market/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/housing-starts-crater-july-bottom-falls-out-market
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/watch-biden-transition-energy-czar-tells-poor-people-buy-solar-panels
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/lincolnbrown/2022/08/22/elites-getting-high-on-your-supply-climate-change-doesnt-matter-if-you-have-a-private-jet-n1623027
https://nypost.com/2022/08/03/why-irs-80b-expansion-is-a-nightmare-for-small-business/
https://www.breitbart.com/asia/2022/08/22/report-biden-admin-to-discuss-gifting-taliban-afghans-billions/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/america-last-biden-regime-send-another-3-billion-aid-ukraine/
https://thefederalist.com/2022/08/24/studies-show-bidens-illegal-student-debt-scheme-is-welfare-for-the-rich/
https://nypost.com/2022/08/22/larry-summers-student-debt-forgiveness-will-make-inflation-worse/
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/08/22/faucis-retirement-payout-to-exceed-300000/
https://newsbusters.org/blogs/business/joseph-vazquez/2022/07/06/insane-cnn-argued-recession-proclamations-are
https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2022/08/22/72-of-economists-expect-a-recession-by-middle-of-next-year/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/one-bank-warns-us-econ-data-make-little-sense-until-you-recall-midterm-elections-are-coming
https://issuesinsights.com/2022/08/22/bidens-in-big-trouble-with-his-own-base-for-2024-tipp-poll/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/new-gallup-poll-americans-suffering-bidens-america/