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Biden's Clown World #21: Economy, Part4
NaperMann Speaks
NaperMann Speaks
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128 views • August 26, 2022

First Published August 25, 2022 (updated on 8/26/22 with corrected video cover page.)

'Biden's Clown World' In 3-Minutes. Documenting events via headlines - short reminders of the current status of the nation, 2022.

The Democrats' idiocracy, which is always a 3-ring circus of corruption, incompetence & power lust. The end result is an increasing societal disorder & culture breakdown of misery - aka 'Biden's Clown World'. (Feel free to share with those needing a reminder of the insanity of Biden and the Democrats.)

Snapshot headline evidence of why Democrats do not deserve to be placed into legislative or bureaucracy authority positions whether at the Federal, State & Local levels.

Headlines grabbed from articles from August 24 and prior recent dates in 2022. Music: 21 Beethoven Symphony no. 6 in F major 'Pastoral', Op. 68 - www.musopen.org; Link to Clown World video memes: Front & last meme: https://patriotpost.us/memes/; Desktop wallpapers for background (free to use & share commercially license): https://tinyurl.com/5dxu7emy

Links to all headlines:

https://workdrive.zohoexternal.com/file/jx92z28240e844d9348c38b700cf717f7d03f

https://www.breitbart.com/midterm-election/2022/08/23/poll-gas-prices-economy-crime-dominate-midterm-issues/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/joe-bidens-america-50-employers-expect-job-cuts-next-6-12-months/

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/just-how-cooked-official-jobs-data-pwc-finds-more-half-us-companies-are-laying-workers

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/visualizing-major-layoffs-us-corporations

https://thepostmillennial.com/automakers-raise-prices-of-evs-canceling-out-tax-credits-offered-in-democrats-inflation-reduction-act

https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/average-us-household-pays-47-more-electricity-year-ago

https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/soaring-inflation-driving-retired-employees-back-workforce

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/lowes-give-55-million-bonuses-hourly-workers-fight-inflation

https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2022/08/22/oil-expert-warns-energy-prices-will-surge-this-winter/

https://dailycaller.com/2022/08/23/natural-gas-prices-hit-14-year-high-biden-signs-dems-climate-bill/

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/target-slumps-amid-growing-inventory-glut-consumer-spending-continues-shrink

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/us-services-sector-collapses-august-us-composite-weaker-europe

https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2022/08/23/new-home-sales-crash-as-recession-grips-housing-market/

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/housing-starts-crater-july-bottom-falls-out-market

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/watch-biden-transition-energy-czar-tells-poor-people-buy-solar-panels

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/lincolnbrown/2022/08/22/elites-getting-high-on-your-supply-climate-change-doesnt-matter-if-you-have-a-private-jet-n1623027

https://nypost.com/2022/08/03/why-irs-80b-expansion-is-a-nightmare-for-small-business/

https://www.breitbart.com/asia/2022/08/22/report-biden-admin-to-discuss-gifting-taliban-afghans-billions/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/america-last-biden-regime-send-another-3-billion-aid-ukraine/

https://thefederalist.com/2022/08/24/studies-show-bidens-illegal-student-debt-scheme-is-welfare-for-the-rich/

https://nypost.com/2022/08/22/larry-summers-student-debt-forgiveness-will-make-inflation-worse/

https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/08/22/faucis-retirement-payout-to-exceed-300000/

https://newsbusters.org/blogs/business/joseph-vazquez/2022/07/06/insane-cnn-argued-recession-proclamations-are

https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2022/08/22/72-of-economists-expect-a-recession-by-middle-of-next-year/

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/one-bank-warns-us-econ-data-make-little-sense-until-you-recall-midterm-elections-are-coming

https://issuesinsights.com/2022/08/22/bidens-in-big-trouble-with-his-own-base-for-2024-tipp-poll/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/new-gallup-poll-americans-suffering-bidens-america/

Keywords
newsdemocratsliberalsprogressivespoliticsbiden
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