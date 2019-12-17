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A Full-Blown U.S. Housing Market Crisis Is On the Way
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138 views • December 17, 2019
Home prices have been increasing at a breath-taking pace. According to data from Zillow, the median price of a home in the U.S. is $231,700, up 4.7% in the past year. In December 2013, the median value of a home in the U.S. was $163,300. This means that the average value of a home in the U.S. housing market has gone up over 42% in the past six years, according to Zillow data.
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