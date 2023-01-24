Create New Account
90 Seconds to MIDNIGHT - Closest Ever to Midnight, Atomic Scientist
48 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 15 hours ago |

I'm sharing this video from, "Steve Fletcher 222 (Back up). hehehe, fear porn. eh!


Another weird thing, a couple days ago I read the earth's core had stopped moving. This last happened, or in a study analyzing seismic wave data over the past 60 years by researchers at Peking University in China has concluded that the core's rotation stopped around the year 2009, and then restarted in the opposite direction.

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-023-00167-1
Magnetic North keeping moving faster.

