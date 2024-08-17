Over 100 Firefighters Contain Somerset House Blaze; Priceless Artworks Remain Safe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Over 100 firefighters are actively battling a significant fire at Somerset House, a historic building in London. Despite the intensity of the blaze, officials have reassured the public that the priceless artworks housed within the building remain unharmed. The swift and coordinated response by the fire brigade has been crucial in safeguarding these invaluable treasures WATCH MORE