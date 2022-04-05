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Sleepy Joe - I Am Not Your President!
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142 views • April 05, 2022
It was true, way back when Sleepy Joe said this and it's still true today!
Video sourced from:
bluewater
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/agDuiW1AhWxz
Background theme music:
'Pig In The Mud' - By David Renda
Fesliyan Studios
https://fesliyanstudios.com
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between bluewater or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
Video sourced from:
bluewater
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/agDuiW1AhWxz
Background theme music:
'Pig In The Mud' - By David Renda
Fesliyan Studios
https://fesliyanstudios.com
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between bluewater or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
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