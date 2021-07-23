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The Blue Pill Feedback Loop | Popp Culture
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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503 views • July 23, 2021
Everything they taught you about women and the real world was a lie. And that’s why you fail.
#PoppCulture #RedPill #BluePillBlues

Brought to you by “The Book of Numbers” by Aaron Clarey
https://www.amazon.com/Book-Numbers-Analyzing-Pursuit-Women-ebook/dp/B08PTFKLP6

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbyTXV1ZyRg

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Check us out on all these platforms and social media!
https://www.youtube.com/terrencepoppculture
https://www.youtube.com/gruntspeak
https://roxytube.com/@redonkulas
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://www.rumble.com/redonkulaspopp
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https://www.Redonkulas.com

Watch us live on these channels every Tuesday and Thursday at 8pm Eastern!
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://odysee.com/@REDONKULAS/
https://www.facebook.com/RedonkulasPopp
https://www.twitch.tv/redonkulaspopp
https://dlive.tv/TerrencePopp

Sources
Professors Teaching Social Justice, Not Subjects
https://archive.vn/T3KeU
Adult Male Virginity Soars
https://archive.vn/SXGOD
Marriage Rates
https://archive.vn/hTq1J
Husband’s Job is Best Predictor of Divorce
https://archive.vn/JBqxk
Why Women Won’t Date Men Who Earn Less
https://archive.vn/Gdpbs
Women Behaving Like Men
https://archive.vn/00fJ5
Women Fantasize About Being Submissive
https://archive.vn/sFgYg
Charles Manson Gets Married in Prison
https://archive.vn/wip/dWt0l
Women Lie About Their Body Count
https://archive.vn/OpRVw
80% of Divorces Filed by Women
https://archive.vn/uYNy6

Video Throwbacks
Red Pill Rage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=co3IaB0bzsY
Eskimo Brothers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q7wd3TU47HE
500 Miles of Mr. Right
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQkWUTDrWas
Keywords
funnyred pillredonkulaswahmenterrence popppopp culture
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