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The Blue Pill Feedback Loop | Popp Culture
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503 views • July 23, 2021
Everything they taught you about women and the real world was a lie. And that’s why you fail.
#PoppCulture #RedPill #BluePillBlues
Brought to you by “The Book of Numbers” by Aaron Clarey
https://www.amazon.com/Book-Numbers-Analyzing-Pursuit-Women-ebook/dp/B08PTFKLP6
Redonkulas.com Theme “The Grunt” written and performed by Jeffrey Paul
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbyTXV1ZyRg
Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music
http://www.teknoaxe.com/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all these platforms and social media!
https://www.youtube.com/terrencepoppculture
https://www.youtube.com/gruntspeak
https://roxytube.com/@redonkulas
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://www.rumble.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.parler.com/profile/RedonkulasPopp/
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.Redonkulas.com
Watch us live on these channels every Tuesday and Thursday at 8pm Eastern!
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://odysee.com/@REDONKULAS/
https://www.facebook.com/RedonkulasPopp
https://www.twitch.tv/redonkulaspopp
https://dlive.tv/TerrencePopp
Sources
Professors Teaching Social Justice, Not Subjects
https://archive.vn/T3KeU
Adult Male Virginity Soars
https://archive.vn/SXGOD
Marriage Rates
https://archive.vn/hTq1J
Husband’s Job is Best Predictor of Divorce
https://archive.vn/JBqxk
Why Women Won’t Date Men Who Earn Less
https://archive.vn/Gdpbs
Women Behaving Like Men
https://archive.vn/00fJ5
Women Fantasize About Being Submissive
https://archive.vn/sFgYg
Charles Manson Gets Married in Prison
https://archive.vn/wip/dWt0l
Women Lie About Their Body Count
https://archive.vn/OpRVw
80% of Divorces Filed by Women
https://archive.vn/uYNy6
Video Throwbacks
Red Pill Rage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=co3IaB0bzsY
Eskimo Brothers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q7wd3TU47HE
500 Miles of Mr. Right
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQkWUTDrWas
#PoppCulture #RedPill #BluePillBlues
Brought to you by “The Book of Numbers” by Aaron Clarey
https://www.amazon.com/Book-Numbers-Analyzing-Pursuit-Women-ebook/dp/B08PTFKLP6
Redonkulas.com Theme “The Grunt” written and performed by Jeffrey Paul
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbyTXV1ZyRg
Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music
http://www.teknoaxe.com/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all these platforms and social media!
https://www.youtube.com/terrencepoppculture
https://www.youtube.com/gruntspeak
https://roxytube.com/@redonkulas
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://www.rumble.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.parler.com/profile/RedonkulasPopp/
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.Redonkulas.com
Watch us live on these channels every Tuesday and Thursday at 8pm Eastern!
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://odysee.com/@REDONKULAS/
https://www.facebook.com/RedonkulasPopp
https://www.twitch.tv/redonkulaspopp
https://dlive.tv/TerrencePopp
Sources
Professors Teaching Social Justice, Not Subjects
https://archive.vn/T3KeU
Adult Male Virginity Soars
https://archive.vn/SXGOD
Marriage Rates
https://archive.vn/hTq1J
Husband’s Job is Best Predictor of Divorce
https://archive.vn/JBqxk
Why Women Won’t Date Men Who Earn Less
https://archive.vn/Gdpbs
Women Behaving Like Men
https://archive.vn/00fJ5
Women Fantasize About Being Submissive
https://archive.vn/sFgYg
Charles Manson Gets Married in Prison
https://archive.vn/wip/dWt0l
Women Lie About Their Body Count
https://archive.vn/OpRVw
80% of Divorces Filed by Women
https://archive.vn/uYNy6
Video Throwbacks
Red Pill Rage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=co3IaB0bzsY
Eskimo Brothers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q7wd3TU47HE
500 Miles of Mr. Right
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQkWUTDrWas
Keywords
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