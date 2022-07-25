Rediscovering the Joy of Intentional Parenting with Author Eryn Lynum

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Parents only get 936 weeks with their children before they turn eighteen. Author and speaker, Eryn Lynum, is determined to make certain that those pivotal weeks of parenting are both intentional and inspiring. Eryn is the author of 936 Pennies: Discovering the Joy of Intentional Parenting. She lives with her husband and children in the beautiful Rocky Mountains of Colorado, where they collectively work hard and learn together about God’s creation. Surrounding kids with the great outdoors, allows them to connect the dots between the Creator and His creation, Eryn shares. She encourages parents to discover their core family values and choose a lifestyle and location that will allow their family’s vision to flourish. Be prepared to potentially make some major life changes for the better.
TAKEAWAYS
Kids spend a shocking average of six hours every day watching a screen and only six minutes playing outside
Before any screen time, children should clean something, read something, create something, and play outside
Families should work hard and smart during the week, while additionally making time for a restful Sabbath
Eryn’s devotional, God of Wonders, provides five lessons for teaching your child who God is and how much He loves them
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
936 Pennies Intentional Parenting Video: https://bit.ly/3zv0mHs
FREE God of Wonders Devotional: https://erynlynum.com/devotional
FREE Family Values Guide: https://erynlynum.com/values
936 Pennies Book: https://amzn.to/3ztJDnh
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Website: https://erynlynum.com/
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YouTube: https://bit.ly/39lIHaf
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