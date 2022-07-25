BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rediscovering the Joy of Intentional Parenting with Author Eryn Lynum
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
434 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
23 views • July 25, 2022


Parents only get 936 weeks with their children before they turn eighteen. Author and speaker, Eryn Lynum, is determined to make certain that those pivotal weeks of parenting are both intentional and inspiring. Eryn is the author of 936 Pennies: Discovering the Joy of Intentional Parenting. She lives with her husband and children in the beautiful Rocky Mountains of Colorado, where they collectively work hard and learn together about God’s creation. Surrounding kids with the great outdoors, allows them to connect the dots between the Creator and His creation, Eryn shares. She encourages parents to discover their core family values and choose a lifestyle and location that will allow their family’s vision to flourish. Be prepared to potentially make some major life changes for the better.



TAKEAWAYS


Kids spend a shocking average of six hours every day watching a screen and only six minutes playing outside


Before any screen time, children should clean something, read something, create something, and play outside


Families should work hard and smart during the week, while additionally making time for a restful Sabbath 


Eryn’s devotional, God of Wonders, provides five lessons for teaching your child who God is and how much He loves them



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

936 Pennies Intentional Parenting Video: https://bit.ly/3zv0mHs 

FREE God of Wonders Devotional: https://erynlynum.com/devotional 

FREE Family Values Guide: https://erynlynum.com/values 

936 Pennies Book: https://amzn.to/3ztJDnh


🔗 CONNECT WITH ERYN LYNUM

Website: https://erynlynum.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/authorerynlynum 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/erynlynumauthor/ 

YouTube: https://bit.ly/39lIHaf 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/theCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
healthgodkidsspiritualityreligioncoloradooutdoorsparentingmomstina griffincounter culture mom showeryn lynum936 pennies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Cassie B.
Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Belle Carter
Federal Appeals Court Rules IRS-ICE Data Sharing Policy Unlawful

Federal Appeals Court Rules IRS-ICE Data Sharing Policy Unlawful

Douglas Harrington
Global teen reading scores slump to lowest level this century as screen time surges

Global teen reading scores slump to lowest level this century as screen time surges

Chase Codewell
Light Is the Most Potent Medicine Most People Are Avoiding

Light Is the Most Potent Medicine Most People Are Avoiding

Mike Adams
The Race to Exterminate Before the Collapse: Why the Globalists Are In a Hurry to Kill You

The Race to Exterminate Before the Collapse: Why the Globalists Are In a Hurry to Kill You

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy