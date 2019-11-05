Amazing Hemp Seed Oil Benefits & Uses for Skin, Hair & Cancer

Hemp is a tall, beautiful and gracious looking annual plant that can reach heights over twelve feet - and even that is more than many people know about it.

Although hemp (cannabis sativa) and marijuana (cannabis sativa var. indica) come from a similar species of plant, they are very different and are often confused.

Hemp oil is an oil extracted from the hemp plant. All plants in the Cannabis genus can produce the oil, but usually only industrial hemp is used to make hemp oil. Industrial hemp is a hemp varietal which has been cultivated specifically for industrial production, and it has a minimum of the psychoactive substances associated with the genus, most notably THC. Hemp oil is typically almost free of THC, and it has no psychoactive properties.

Seeds tend to produce the best hemp oil, although the whole plant can be pressed for oil. Cold pressed oil which has not been refined has a rich, nutty flavor and a green tint. After refining, hemp oil becomes colorless, and the flavor is fairly minimal. There are a number of uses for it.

One classic use is in soaps. Hemp oil is also used in paints and lubricants, and as a body care product. It may be rubbed directly onto the skin to treat cracked, dry skin, or it can be blended into body oils, body creams, and other personal care products. Some people also use it as a dietary supplement, taking advantage of the high concentrations of essential fatty acids in unrefined hemp oil and using the oil as a dressing or garnish to improve nutrition.

The oil is also not suitable for cooking, because it has a very low smoking point.

Hemp Oil Nutrition

The oil contained in the hemp seed is 75-80% polyunsaturated fatty acids (the good fats) and only 9-11% of the less desired saturated fatty acids. Hemp seed oil is reputed to be the most unsaturated oil derived from the plant kingdom. The essential fatty acids contained in hemp seed oil are required in our diet more than any other vitamin, yet our bodies do not naturally produce them.

Hemp seed oil has been dubbed "Nature's most perfectly balanced oil", due to the fact that it contains the perfectly balanced 3:1 ratio of Omega 6 (linolei/LA) to Omega 3 (alpha-linolenic/LNA) essential fatty acids, determined to be the optimum requirement for long-term healthy human nutrition.

Hemp actually contains more protein and omegas and less carbs than the same serving of Chia or Flax.

Hemp Oil Benefits

Hemp oil for cancer

The hemp oil has a number of health benefits and its products as well as its raw forms are used to provide many essential amino acids to the body. If the body is deprived of any of these amino acids there are serious problems like genetic mutations and cancer. Hemp oil can help cancer as the essential and non-essential amino acids are present in abundance in the oil and thus when hemp oil is regularly used by cancer patients, there are chances of cure. Thus using hemp seed oil is very useful for many reasons.



Hemp Oil Benefits for Skin

The hemp oil contains a number of fatty acids which are very healthy for your skin. These fatty acids nourish and moisturize your skin in the right manner and sufficient amount. There are many skin products like face creams and body creams which have hemp oil as the main ingredients. This is because it is herbal and has almost no side effects. A skin massage of only hemp oil, would give you healthy and rich skin which looks very young and held. If you are a regular user of hemp oil products for the natural skin care, it acts as an anti-aging benefit too. Hemp oil prevents skin disorders like psoriasis, eczema, acne and dry skin.



Hemp Oil Benefits for Hair

There are many hair health benefits of hemp oil as well. Many non-commercial and herbal hair products like shampoos, hair oils, conditioners, etc. are made by using hemp oil. Like the skin care, massages with hemp oil products can improve blood circulation in the head and the brain. Washing hair with hemp oil shampoos and conditioners, can thicken the hair texture and keep the scalp away from dandruff. Thus hemp oil is very beneficial for your hair care as well. Loss of hair is also reduced by using them and scalp infections and problems are kept away.

Hemp seed oil, like Argan oil for hair, is a good source of many nutrients than can benefit the health of your hair. It is proven to be helpful for developing keratin formation. Hemp seed oil for hair helps develop stronger and healthier hair.

Hemp oil for acne

Hemp Seed is a non-clogging oil. When applying any type of oil you always want to check to make sure it has a low comedogenic rating to avoid making things worse. Hemp Seed oil has a comedogenic rating of zero which means that it does not clog pores and is safe to use on acne prone skin.