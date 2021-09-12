BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Secret documents reveal coronavirus mysteries
Data Dumper
Data Dumper
956 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
30 views • September 12, 2021
China Uncensored, September 11, 2021


Just when you thought the coverup of the origins of the coronavirus couldn't get any shadier, it just did. Documents obtained by the online American news site The Intercept give damning information about the National Institutes of Health, the US taxpayer-funded health organization EcoHealth Alliance, and the journal Nature Medicine. Watch this episode of China Uncensored for more on the secret documents that reveal some of the mysteries about the coronavirus.

YouTube demonetizes our channels, we need your support!
patreon.com/ChinaUncensored
chinauncensored.locals.com

We also accept bitcoin!
chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin

Make sure to share this video with your friends!
______________________________
Subscribe for updates:
youtube.com/ChinaUncensored

______________________________
Twitter: twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: instagram.com/ChinaUncensored

And check out the China Unscripted podcast!
youtube.com/chinaunscripted
______________________________
© All Rights Reserved.
Keywords
documentscoronaviruspeter daszak
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Depopulation Race: Why the Globalists Are Killing Us Before We Can Revolt

The Depopulation Race: Why the Globalists Are Killing Us Before We Can Revolt

Mike Adams
Florida AG Sues Pfizer, CEO Over COVID-19 Vaccine Marketing

Florida AG Sues Pfizer, CEO Over COVID-19 Vaccine Marketing

Morgan S. Verity
Turmeric, black pepper and ginger: A superfood combination for daily wellness

Turmeric, black pepper and ginger: A superfood combination for daily wellness

HRS Editors
Randomized Trial Finds Faster Walking Pace Tied to Greater Frailty Improvement

Randomized Trial Finds Faster Walking Pace Tied to Greater Frailty Improvement

Chase Codewell
Report Outlines 10-Minute Core Routine for Spinal Stability After Surgery

Report Outlines 10-Minute Core Routine for Spinal Stability After Surgery

Morgan S. Verity
Chromium Picolinate: Four Reported Benefits, Limited Evidence

Chromium Picolinate: Four Reported Benefits, Limited Evidence

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy