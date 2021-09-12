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Secret documents reveal coronavirus mysteries
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30 views • September 12, 2021
China Uncensored, September 11, 2021
Just when you thought the coverup of the origins of the coronavirus couldn't get any shadier, it just did. Documents obtained by the online American news site The Intercept give damning information about the National Institutes of Health, the US taxpayer-funded health organization EcoHealth Alliance, and the journal Nature Medicine. Watch this episode of China Uncensored for more on the secret documents that reveal some of the mysteries about the coronavirus.
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© All Rights Reserved.
Just when you thought the coverup of the origins of the coronavirus couldn't get any shadier, it just did. Documents obtained by the online American news site The Intercept give damning information about the National Institutes of Health, the US taxpayer-funded health organization EcoHealth Alliance, and the journal Nature Medicine. Watch this episode of China Uncensored for more on the secret documents that reveal some of the mysteries about the coronavirus.
YouTube demonetizes our channels, we need your support!
patreon.com/ChinaUncensored
chinauncensored.locals.com
We also accept bitcoin!
chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin
Make sure to share this video with your friends!
______________________________
Subscribe for updates:
youtube.com/ChinaUncensored
______________________________
Twitter: twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: instagram.com/ChinaUncensored
And check out the China Unscripted podcast!
youtube.com/chinaunscripted
______________________________
© All Rights Reserved.
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