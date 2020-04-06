The Covid-19 Powder Keg

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Just how long can Americans endure food shortages, unemployment, diminishing medical attention, and creeping big brother oppression. And if the Government takes a let them eat their measly $1200 cake approach while flaunting millions to their own pockets and gps surveillance and the imprisonment of average citizens increases. An inept bureaucracy that has long thumbed its nose at its true boss, the American people, faces a reckoning they can't even see coming. There will be rent strikes, worker strikes, emergency service strikes, delivery strikes. Chaos will marinate. But in the end we will have all learned through toil and hardship to be better Americans.
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