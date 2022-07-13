Examining The Philosophy Behind Society And Democracy With A Georgetown University Professor

Joining today is Jason Brennan, a philosopher and business professor. Jason is currently the Robert J. and Elizabeth Flanagan Family Professor of Strategy, Economics, Ethics, and Public Policy at the McDonough School of Business, Georgetown University. In this episode, Jason discusses the philosophy of economics and society – questioning polarizing issues concerning democracy.

Listen now as Jason Brennan outlines:





1. His outlook on democracy.



2. His skepticism of politics, and why they make people “dumb”.

3. How politicians’ behavior reflects the people.





4. How to be a more informed and productive voter.



Are you wondering how social and political philosophy affects our current civilization? If so, tune in now for access to a professor with the knowledge needed to answer this question, and others like it.

To receive $5 off of select premium nutritional supplements at Bomar Nutrition, make sure you visit bowmarnutrition.com and use the code GENIUS5.

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/38oMlMr