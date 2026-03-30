TheRealityofTheHolyBible's100%PreservationbyTranslation.GodgaveusHisPreservedWordbyTheLXX&1537Matthew'sBiblethatGod'sWordismadeavailableforustoHaveFullFaithHisWordtoHear&ObeyGodtodoHiswill

The mandela effect is real & has happened & may still be happening, & is a Biblical Prophecy in the Book of 1 Enoch Ch. 80 or 81 "And all things on the earth shall alter and not appear in their time."

This Prophecy has been fulfilled whereby all Holy Bibles I believe in all languages on earth have in some areas supernaturally changed by God's Permission/allowance (only to fufill Prophecy), & NOW any errors/changes are only now there because of the mandela effect WHERE NOW God's Holy Word is 100% preserved in Heaven Psalms 119:89.

The present Holy Bibles Promises that we have now is still 100% sufficient for Our Salvation see John 20:26-31

26, ¶ And after eight days again his disciples were within, and Thomas with them: then came Jesus, the doors being shut, and stood in the midst, and said, Peace be unto you.

27, Then saith he to Thomas, Reach hither thy finger, and behold my hands; and reach hither thy hand, and thrust it into my side: and be not faithless, but believing.

28, And Thomas answered and said unto him, My Lord and my God.

29, Jesus saith unto him, Thomas, because thou hast seen me, thou hast believed: blessed are they that have not seen, and yet have believed.

30, And many other signs truly did Jesus in the presence of his disciples, which are not written in this book:

31, But these are written, that ye might believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God; and that believing ye might have life through his name.

Could it be true that this mandela effect prophecy is what Jesus Christ meant at This Holy Scripture Matthew 24:15



When ye therefore shall see the abomination of desolation, spoken of by Daniel the prophet, stand in the holy place, (whoso readeth, let him understand:)

The Holy Bible may be The Holy Place where the abomination of desolation is standing (& they that are honest who remember the past way of What The Holy Bible said MUST Read & Understand the changes & differences of what was written & what has changed that is now written.

https://www.christianbook.com/matthews-bible-1537-edition-hardcover/9781598563498/pd/563498?event=BRSRCG|PSEN



Luke 11:28

But he said, Yea rather, blessed are they that hear the word of God, and keep it.

Mat 12:30

He that is not with me is against me; and he that gathereth not with me scattereth abroad.

Acts 3:25-26

25, Ye are the children of the prophets, and of the covenant which God made with our fathers, saying unto Abraham, And in thy seed shall all the kindreds of the earth be blessed.

26, Unto you first God, having raised up his Son Jesus, sent him to bless you, in turning away every one of you from his iniquities.

Acts 24:16

And herein do I exercise myself, to have always a conscience void of offence toward God, and [toward] men.

Psalm 12:6-7

6, The words of the LORD are pure words: as silver tried in a furnace of earth, purified seven times.

7, Thou shalt keep them, O LORD, thou shalt preserve them from this generation for ever.

1 Peter 1:3-4

3, According as his divine power hath given unto us all things that pertain unto life and godliness, through the knowledge of him that hath called us to glory and virtue:

4, Whereby are given unto us exceeding great and precious promises: that by these ye might be partakers of the Godly/Divine nature, having escaped the corruption that is in the world through lust.