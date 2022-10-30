10/30/2022 -- Major Earthquake Activity expected next 7 days - Don't be Scared Be Prepared

The hidden M5.9 in Japan got a reuters report on it BEFORE THEY DELETED IT TO HIDE IT! WHOOOOOPS! https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pa...





quote Reuters: " October 28, 20224:50 PM CDT Last Updated 2 days ago

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes near east coast of Honshu, Japan -EMSC





Oct 29 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck near the east coast of Honshu, Japan on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.





The quake was at a depth of 54 km (33.55 miles), EMSC added."

___





This update covers the whole planet, every location in detail. Also I address the HAARP / earthquake connection, Alaska, West Coast United States earthquake activity, and forecast for the whole planet.





California is going to be struck again.. this time most likely in two locations. Napa and Ridgecreast.. expect 5's or very close to it.

Additionally, I address Hawaii, Mauna Loa, and Mely Semyachik volcano erupting or possibly going to erupt in the case of Mauna Loa.

I address Peru and the major finding I made about the earthquake outbreak there ( the crescent shape leading to it)

I address Japan and the M5.9 being censored / hidden / deleted / denied AND THEN POSTED BACK UP AGAIN!

Also Europe is covered along with the Mideast, Iran, Afghanistan, and China.

China may see a very large earthquake this coming week as explained in this video.

This update is epic, and covers all the small earthquakes on the West coast of the USA as well.

Finally, I issue warnings for the New Madrid, as well as EAST COAST OF THE USA.. this update is extremely detailed / long.





