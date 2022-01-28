RT's CrossTalk on NATO | Ukraine's Fate - feat. Ray McGovern

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Exaggerated rhetoric, massive arms shipments, and endless threats – this is how NATO presents its vision of pan-European security. Meanwhile, Moscow waits for the U.S. and its allies to respond to its demands and vision for the same. The status is untenable.
CrossTalking with Philip Giraldi, Ray McGovern, and Pierre-Emmanuel Thomann.