What's BlackRock doing at the WEF summit? [We tried to find out]

Rebel Commander Ezra Levant is in Davos, Switzerland, outside of the BlackRock pavilion. So what is the hedge fund, which manages trillions in assets, doing at the World Economic Forum's annual summit? We tried to get some answers, after all, the companies CEO sits on the WEF's board of trustees.

https://www.rebelnews.com/whats_blackrock_doing_at_the_wef_summit_we_tried_to_find_out/







