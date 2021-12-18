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Operation Scorpio #93 - 18 December 21 - Guests Dr M R Johnson & The HighJacker!
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194 views • December 18, 2021
Scorpio's final show of 2021 with bring the pain known as truth! Guests include Matthew Raphael Johnson, The Hijacker and Uncle Surprise. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Everybody!
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