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OMG I'm Speechless! Unbelievable Mainstream News from Spain - UNREAL! (MIRRORED)
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2832 views • August 20, 2020
OMG I'm Speechless! Unbelievable Mainstream News from Spain - UNREAL! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Ivor Cummins at:-
https://youtu.be/SwlkumcRf6w
I don't know what to say about this mainstream Spanish news item, I'm kinda speechless. This front-line, clearly expert Spanish doctor reveals the reality around the truly massive media madness going on at the moment. He explains the actual reality, and the interviewer is thrown into confusion...!
Then a studio journalist is brought in to sort him out - but our doc is solid as a rock - and leaves the henchman for dead! UNREAL. (subtitled)
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can at my Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
Mirrored from You Tube channel Ivor Cummins at:-
https://youtu.be/SwlkumcRf6w
I don't know what to say about this mainstream Spanish news item, I'm kinda speechless. This front-line, clearly expert Spanish doctor reveals the reality around the truly massive media madness going on at the moment. He explains the actual reality, and the interviewer is thrown into confusion...!
Then a studio journalist is brought in to sort him out - but our doc is solid as a rock - and leaves the henchman for dead! UNREAL. (subtitled)
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can at my Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
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