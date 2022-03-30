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America Betrayed: Globalist-Controlled Destruction of Dollar IMMINENT – MUST WATCH FULL SHOW 3/29/22
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320 views • March 30, 2022
Watch & share this BOMBSHELL edition of The Alex Jones Show to learn how globalists are using economic crises to hold the middle class hostage forever! Senile, decrepit Biden was approved to be president to signal Americans their country’s time is UP. Never forget you are still in control of your future! Tune in NOW!
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