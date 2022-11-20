Epic Tirade from Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Makes You Wish Your Country Had a Leader Like Her

"This is a child who works in a gold mine in Burkina Faso," stated Meloni as she held up a picture of the boy.
"The gold that this child goes down a tunnel to extract mostly ends up in the coffers of the French state. So the solution is not to take the Africans and bring them to Europe; the solution is to free Africa from certain Europeans who exploit it — and allow these people to live off what they have!"
I bet Emmanuel Macron now regrets to have picked a fight with Giorgia Meloni.
H/t Eva Vlaardingerbroek
https://twitter.com/EvaVlaar/status/1593915088942923777?t=KrZEotV9S3iOGk8jWqsaiA&s=19
Upload via https://rumble.com/c/VigilantFox
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.