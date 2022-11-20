Create New Account
Epic Tirade from Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Makes You Wish Your Country Had a Leader Like Her
"This is a child who works in a gold mine in Burkina Faso," stated Meloni as she held up a picture of the boy.

"The gold that this child goes down a tunnel to extract mostly ends up in the coffers of the French state. So the solution is not to take the Africans and bring them to Europe; the solution is to free Africa from certain Europeans who exploit it — and allow these people to live off what they have!"

I bet Emmanuel Macron now regrets to have picked a fight with Giorgia Meloni.

