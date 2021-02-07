GAB CEO Andrew Torba Blames Jared Kushner For Keeping Trump Off Gab and Says That Big Tech is Serving 'Satan'

The CEO of GAB - Andrew Torba - took to social media this weekend to inform the masses and mainstream media (who incorrectly reported) that President Trump was back on Social Media 'Tweeting' from his GAB account. (An account that Trump never set-up or has used. It was set-up by the GAB CEO in the eventuality that Trump would be 'blocked and/or deleted' from his Twitter account. We saw Trump lose his Twitter account (for good) on January 8th. The media in the UK reported that Trump was posting on GAB (which is untrue) and Torba called them out for it and dropped a bomb by saying that he knows for fact that Jared Kushner is telling Trump to stay off Social Media until his second Impeachment Trial is over. To top it off Torba then goes on a 'Christian Rant' and tells followers and fellow Christian's to stay away from 'Big Tech' Social Media because they are all run by Satanists. I then discuss the latest petition asking that Dr. Fauci be investigated and fired for helping manufacture and release the Coronavirus.GlobalAgenda on GabRelated BitChute Channel:thedeadgeneGAB CEO CALLS FOR ‘SILENT SECESSION’ FROM BIG TECH: THEY’RE ‘SERVING SATAN’Related links:Global Agenda on Social MediaGlobalAgenda on GabGlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)Global Agenda @RumbleGlobal Agenda @lbry.tvGlobal Agenda @OdyseeFlote.app