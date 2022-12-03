LIVE Show - The Wager - Isaiah 14 // XMass // RH- blood intro

Tonight we gave an overciew of The Wager - the 'bet" between Lucifer and God that is the primary issue of the Holy Bible and NOBODY SEES! We also introduce RH negative blood and discus its origins.
