Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Avoid The House Of The Adulterous - Proverbs 5:8-10
32 views
channel image
ibugullc
Published 21 hours ago |
Shop nowDonate

Welcome To Proverbs Club.Avoid The House Of The Adulterous.

Proverbs 5:8-10 (NIV).

8) Keep to a path far from her,

do not go near the door of her house,

9) lest you lose your honor to others

and your dignity to one who is cruel,

10) lest strangers feast on your wealth

and your toil enrich the house of another.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Adultery Threatens

Your Honor

Your Dignity

Your Wealth

Your Industry

https://pc1.tiny.us/2p86ck88

#lose #honor #others #dignity #cruel #strangers #feast #wealth #toil #enrich #house #another

Keywords
housewealthfeastanotherhonorlosestrangersotherscrueldignitytoilenrich

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket