Welcome To Proverbs Club.Avoid The House Of The Adulterous.

Proverbs 5:8-10 (NIV).

8) Keep to a path far from her,

do not go near the door of her house,

9) lest you lose your honor to others

and your dignity to one who is cruel,

10) lest strangers feast on your wealth

and your toil enrich the house of another.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Adultery Threatens

Your Honor

Your Dignity

Your Wealth

Your Industry

https://pc1.tiny.us/2p86ck88

#lose #honor #others #dignity #cruel #strangers #feast #wealth #toil #enrich #house #another