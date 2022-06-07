BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Secret “Bridgeways Project”: Galvanic Corrosion at WTC 1 & 2? Tom Scott Gordon
RichardGage911
RichardGage911Checkmark Icon
44 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
2 views • June 07, 2022
The Amazing Pre-9/11 Journeys of Architectural Photographer Tom Scott Gordon
What was the “Bridgeways Project” and why was it so very secretive?

Was there a developing problem of galvanic corrosion with the aluminum cladding on the towers?

Why did this project get terminated so abruptly in one day – stunning the dozens gathered for the most cryptic meeting of their lives – attended by none other than our guest today on RichardGage911:UNLEASHED!

Why was this architectural photographer hired to study and photograph the city landscape immediately surrounding the Twin Towers more than ten years before 9/11?

Why was the Twin Towers architect of record, Emery Roth & Sons, re-hired 20 years after their completion, to engage in the massive project to protect the public on the plaza below the towers – and to protect from what?

Was there an even larger project underway to actually decommission the Twin Towers?

My guest is multi-decade architectural photographer Tom Scott Gordon of TS Gordon/Building Images who earned numerous AIA awards, (American Institute of Architects) on assignments for over 650 architecture and design firms.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 1976.

His formative years were spent under the tutelage of acclaimed artists including audio genius Dr. Paul Klipsch, famed watercolorist, Robert Andrew Parker, “AIA Gold Medalist” Fay Jones, and his associates; ‘Uncle’ Norman Jaffe, AIA, David George, AIA, and Bob Shaheen, ASLA.

************************

Learn more at https://RichardGage911.org
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
Keywords
wtctwinbridgeways
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russian Intelligence Service Says EU Urges Ukraine to Mobilize Women

Russian Intelligence Service Says EU Urges Ukraine to Mobilize Women

Garrison Vance
Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Citizenship Verification of Voters

Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Citizenship Verification of Voters

Douglas Harrington
Florida Sues Netflix, Alleging Deceptive Collection of Children&#8217;s Data

Florida Sues Netflix, Alleging Deceptive Collection of Children’s Data

Douglas Harrington
Has the Bermuda Triangle&#8217;s mystery faded with its gas? New theory suggests ancient methane explosions

Has the Bermuda Triangle’s mystery faded with its gas? New theory suggests ancient methane explosions

Jacob Thomas
Singaporean Man Pleads Guilty To Crypto Theft, Faces 20 Years

Singaporean Man Pleads Guilty To Crypto Theft, Faces 20 Years

Douglas Harrington
Independent Researcher Claims Great Pyramid Dimensions Encode Astronomical Knowledge

Independent Researcher Claims Great Pyramid Dimensions Encode Astronomical Knowledge

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy