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Flying Fish Winter Cru Belgian Style Ale w Spices 4.0/5
Beer and Gear
Beer and Gear
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4 views • December 20, 2020
Another for the Christmas/Holiday season this time from Flying Fish Brewing out of New Jersey aka The Garden State. She is lighter on the nose than I expected for a Belgian, sweet but not cloying. The initial hit is light for a Belgian, she builds across the middle dirtying up the palate. Dry and dirty on the back end. A very tasty brew. Not a lot of the Cinnamon and Nutmeg but thats not a bad thing.
The ABV is & the IBUs are 10.4 the SRM is a By My Eye 18.
Not bad and as easy drinker no doubt, uncomplicated so she's be easy to knock back a few but really grabbing me.
Thanks for coming by folks
Have a happy and festive ( best as you can this year anyway) Holiday season and Merry Christmas form Pima and I.
Like and share if you would please.
Be safe healthy and happy my friends.
E.
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
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