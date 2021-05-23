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Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution | An Interview with Professor Anthony C. Sutton
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72 views • May 23, 2021
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pd9B3cilgHY
Channel: The Romanov Royal Martyrs
8 Sept 2020
How Wall Street, the United States, and the European great powers helped the Bolsheviks take and consolidate power in Russia. A classic interview with Professor Antony C. Sutton, from 1987. Professor A. Sutton taught economics at California State University and was a research fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution from 1968 to 1973. During his time at the Hoover Institute, he wrote the major study “Western Technology and Soviet Economic Development” (in three volumes), arguing that the West played a major role in developing the Soviet Union from its very beginnings up until the present time (1970). Sutton argued that the Soviet Union's technological and manufacturing base, which was then engaged in supplying the Viet Cong, was built by United States corporations and largely funded by US taxpayers.
This video is produced as part of the project for the book "The Romanov Royal Martyrs”, which is an impressive 512-page book, featuring nearly 200 black & white photographs, and a 56-page photo insert of more than 80 high-quality images, colorized by the acclaimed Russian artist Olga Shirnina (Klimbim) and appearing here in print for the first time.
Channel: The Romanov Royal Martyrs
8 Sept 2020
How Wall Street, the United States, and the European great powers helped the Bolsheviks take and consolidate power in Russia. A classic interview with Professor Antony C. Sutton, from 1987. Professor A. Sutton taught economics at California State University and was a research fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution from 1968 to 1973. During his time at the Hoover Institute, he wrote the major study “Western Technology and Soviet Economic Development” (in three volumes), arguing that the West played a major role in developing the Soviet Union from its very beginnings up until the present time (1970). Sutton argued that the Soviet Union's technological and manufacturing base, which was then engaged in supplying the Viet Cong, was built by United States corporations and largely funded by US taxpayers.
This video is produced as part of the project for the book "The Romanov Royal Martyrs”, which is an impressive 512-page book, featuring nearly 200 black & white photographs, and a 56-page photo insert of more than 80 high-quality images, colorized by the acclaimed Russian artist Olga Shirnina (Klimbim) and appearing here in print for the first time.
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