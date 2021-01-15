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Soros works for Rothschild
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128 views • January 15, 2021
You hear the name George Soros a lot and he is often accused of using his wealth and influence to manipulate world events through the use of NGOs and think tanks. You wouldn’t be wrong, however there are strong financial influences behind him. Who would those financial influences be you may ask? Well, none other than the Rothschild banking family. This is easily documented and not only that, they often admit it in their own words. The goal is to bring a world government through the control of money.
“Global governance is here, here to stay, and, driven by economic and environmental globalization, global governance will inevitably expand.”- Gustave Speth, former head of the World Resources Institute, former Clinton transition team member and then head of the United Nations Development Program, told the Rio +5 gathering in Rio de Janeiro March 1997
“We shall have world government, whether or not we like it. The only question is whether world government will be achieved by conquest or consent.”- James Paul Warburg, Foreign agent for the Rothschild dynasty - Major Player in the Federal Reserve act scam / Feb. 17, 1950 speaking before the U.S. Senate.
Sources
https://thenewamerican.com/george-soros-funded-by-the-house-of-rothschild/
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/0297815393/ref=as_li_ss_tl?ie=UTF8&;camp=1789&creative=390957&creativeASIN=0297815393&linkCode=as2&tag=libert0f-20
https://web.archive.org/web/20180824150206/http://theduran.com/leaked-49-page-memo-documents-how-george-soros-is-behind-social-media-censorship/
http://www.matrixfiles.com/DavidBrock/Full-David-Brock-Confidential-Memo-On-Fighting-Trump.pdf
“Global governance is here, here to stay, and, driven by economic and environmental globalization, global governance will inevitably expand.”- Gustave Speth, former head of the World Resources Institute, former Clinton transition team member and then head of the United Nations Development Program, told the Rio +5 gathering in Rio de Janeiro March 1997
“We shall have world government, whether or not we like it. The only question is whether world government will be achieved by conquest or consent.”- James Paul Warburg, Foreign agent for the Rothschild dynasty - Major Player in the Federal Reserve act scam / Feb. 17, 1950 speaking before the U.S. Senate.
Sources
https://thenewamerican.com/george-soros-funded-by-the-house-of-rothschild/
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/0297815393/ref=as_li_ss_tl?ie=UTF8&;camp=1789&creative=390957&creativeASIN=0297815393&linkCode=as2&tag=libert0f-20
https://web.archive.org/web/20180824150206/http://theduran.com/leaked-49-page-memo-documents-how-george-soros-is-behind-social-media-censorship/
http://www.matrixfiles.com/DavidBrock/Full-David-Brock-Confidential-Memo-On-Fighting-Trump.pdf
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