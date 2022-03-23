Nucleic acid testing in the CCP-ruled China

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
See how long the nucleic acid stick is! How far will it go
when you poke it in? The ignorant parent next to the child was saying: “awesome!”.
it is a kind of torture. That nucleic acid stick is too long to use for humans.