Israeli spy balloon captured as its base also attacked by Hezbollah

The spy balloon, AeroStat or Israeli surveillance plane “Sky Star-330” which Israel deployed to spy on Lebanon was dropped in Rmeish and captured. Hezbollah identified the balloon's control point in Adamit and carried out an attack by Almas ATGM missile. The launch was destroyed and the blimp flew off, its control mechanism completely destroyed, and the balloon's crew removed.
