Digging a Japanese Spider Hole (and sleeping in it!!!)

I build an authentic Japanese military spider fox hole with just a few basic tools including a small army shovel, some metal buckets, and some rough saw timbers to help create a safe place to sleep overnight in case of impending war.





A spider hole is mirrors the hole created by a trapdoor spider who will tunnel and then cover the top of the door to conceal itself.





A spider hole is usually shoulder-deep, and round, protective enough to camouflaged lid a solder from attack. A soldier will be able to stand upright and then fire a weapon without being overly exposed. A spider hole is different than a foxhole in that a foxhole is usually deeper and designed to hide or conceal a fighter.





A spider hole is usually hastily dug, whereas a foxhole is done with more care.





Spider holes were used during World War II by Japanese. Saddam Hussein during the Iraq war was captured hiding in a spider hole.





"Self-Reliance" is an 1841 essay written by American transcendentalist philosopher and essayist Ralph Waldo Emerson. It contains the most thorough statement of one of Emerson's recurrent themes: the need for each individual to avoid conformity and false consistency, and follow his own instincts and ideas. This channel will approach self reliance from a modern perspective. and will focus on various build projects using modern amenities, and tools to build a completely self reliant lifestyle.





