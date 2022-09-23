BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Digging a Japanese Spider Hole (and sleeping in it!!!)
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5188 followers
Follow
8
Share
Report
749 views • September 23, 2022

Jun 4, 2022The first 1,000 people to use the link will get a 1 month free trial of Skillshare: https://skl.sh/modernselfreliance06221.


Digging a Spider Hole Part 2: https://youtu.be/O238vGvNwp0

Japanese Spider Hole Part 3: https://youtu.be/RlpUBmx-D7A

Japanese Spider Hole Part 4: https://youtu.be/EAJGX1h-f2U


Japaneses Spider Hole Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...


I build an authentic Japanese military spider fox hole with just a few basic tools including a small army shovel, some metal buckets, and some rough saw timbers to help create a safe place to sleep overnight in case of impending war.


A spider hole is mirrors the hole created by a trapdoor spider who will tunnel and then cover the top of the door to conceal itself.


A spider hole is usually shoulder-deep, and round, protective enough to camouflaged lid a solder from attack. A soldier will be able to stand upright and then fire a weapon without being overly exposed. A spider hole is different than a foxhole in that a foxhole is usually deeper and designed to hide or conceal a fighter.


A spider hole is usually hastily dug, whereas a foxhole is done with more care.


Spider holes were used during World War II by Japanese. Saddam Hussein during the Iraq war was captured hiding in a spider hole.


My Brother The Wooded Beardsman's Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/billert55


SOCIAL MEDIA


Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wood_chucke...

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/modernselfre...


SPONSORS

- Ecoflow: https://us.ecoflow.com?aff=167

- MMM-Grill (use code MSR10 for a 10% discount): https://www.shop.mmm-usa.com/product-...

- Princess Auto: https://www.princessauto.com/en/

- Norwood Portable Sawmill: https://www.norwoodsawmills.com

- Eastonmade Wood Splitter: http://www.eastonmadewoodsplitters.com/

- Vicwest (Roof): https://vicwest.com/

- Flooring: https://bigelowflooring.ca/

- Hunting boots link: https://bit.ly/3uf8kkH. 20% off coupon code: hunter20


"Self-Reliance" is an 1841 essay written by American transcendentalist philosopher and essayist Ralph Waldo Emerson. It contains the most thorough statement of one of Emerson's recurrent themes: the need for each individual to avoid conformity and false consistency, and follow his own instincts and ideas. This channel will approach self reliance from a modern perspective. and will focus on various build projects using modern amenities, and tools to build a completely self reliant lifestyle.


Shared from and subscribe to:

Modern Self Reliance

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClhInAMlPM1UcjD8lI4o7UA/videos

Keywords
preppingsurvivaloutdoorsbushcraftbugging out
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Iva Greene
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
Why Open-Programmable Humanoid Garden Robots Will Help You Achieve Off-Grid Food Production

Why Open-Programmable Humanoid Garden Robots Will Help You Achieve Off-Grid Food Production

Mike Adams
Pink Himalayan salt: The quiet upgrade your pantry has been missing

Pink Himalayan salt: The quiet upgrade your pantry has been missing

HRS Editors
Why I Believe Permaculture Is Possibly The Most Important Freedom Strategy You Can Deploy

Why I Believe Permaculture Is Possibly The Most Important Freedom Strategy You Can Deploy

Mike Adams
Report Identifies Seven Common Gaps in Family Emergency Plans

Report Identifies Seven Common Gaps in Family Emergency Plans

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy