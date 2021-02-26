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BlueRose VIRTUAL Book Club!
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30 views • February 26, 2021
Are you a book worm? Conservative? Love history?
Love fiction and non fiction!?
Then join us at BlueRose Book Club! Once a month a book is chosen and read and our own private group on my website where you can drop in daily if you like and comment chapter by chapter on the book!
The last Thursday of the month I will host a live zoom session where we can all crack open a bottle of wine, or brew a pot of coffee, and chat about the book! Like minds from all the over the world!
Check us out at www.bluerosewellness.com
Sign up as a member, (IT"S FREE!) and request to join BlueRose Book Club! We hope to see you there!!
Love fiction and non fiction!?
Then join us at BlueRose Book Club! Once a month a book is chosen and read and our own private group on my website where you can drop in daily if you like and comment chapter by chapter on the book!
The last Thursday of the month I will host a live zoom session where we can all crack open a bottle of wine, or brew a pot of coffee, and chat about the book! Like minds from all the over the world!
Check us out at www.bluerosewellness.com
Sign up as a member, (IT"S FREE!) and request to join BlueRose Book Club! We hope to see you there!!
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