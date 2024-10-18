RT News - October 18 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oct 18, 2024
rt.com
Israel confirms the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in southern Gaza. The militant group has not commented yet on the killing. Inhumane conditions and medical neglect in an Israeli prison, torment a Palestinian boy suffering from skin disease he contracted during seven months of detention. He describes the experience as a ‘living grave’ after being released. Vladimir Zelensky backs down on a threat to develop nuclear weapons if Ukraine isn’t invited to join NATO, an ultimatum he issued the bloc as Kiev seeks to fast track its acceptance.