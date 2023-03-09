Create New Account
BPC-157 🐺 The "The Wolverine Drug" for Accelerated Full-Body Healing Hack
BPC stands for Body Protection Compounds, an apt acronym as this peptide's chief utility is as a biohack for resilience and healing. In gym bro slang, it's referred to as the "Wolverine Drug." if you recall, in the X-Men movies Wolverine has a superhuman capacity to heal his own body - that's sort of what BPC-157 enables!


