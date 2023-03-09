BPC-157 🐺 The "The Wolverine Drug" for Accelerated Full-Body Healing Hack

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BPC stands for Body Protection Compounds, an apt acronym as this peptide's chief utility is as a biohack for resilience and healing. In gym bro slang, it's referred to as the "Wolverine Drug." If you recall, in the X-Men movies, Wolverine has a superhuman capacity to heal his own body—that's sort of what BPC-157 enables!
3:22 Healing Hack
7:51 Arthritis Treatment
8:30 Growth Factor Hack
10:20 Leaky Gut
12:41 Gut-Brain Biohack
14:24 Neuroprotection
14:53 Treating Ulcers
16:11 Cancer Treatment
17:01 Sleep Enhancer
17:47 Healing Eye Injuries
18:20 Counteracting Liver Disease
19:38 Addiction Recovery
22:22 Nootropic
23:43 BPC-157 Protocol
26:00 Usage
29:23 Dosage and Cycling
31:41 Mixing the BPC-157 Solution
36:19 Oral Dosing
38:53 Cofactors
39:36 "Not for Human Consumption”
40:45 Experiential
44:44 The Anti-NSAID
45:30 Risk Grade
48:40 Side Effects
53:13 Conclusion
Read Meta-Analysis 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/BPC-157-Meta-Analysis
Order 🛒 BPC-157
Peptides in vial https://www.limitlessmindset.com/BPC-157
RUPharma https://www.limitlessmindset.com/BPC-157-RUPHarma
Capsuled https://www.limitlessmindset.com/BPC-157-Caps
Confused?
Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
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Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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